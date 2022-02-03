WASHINGTON—Digging in for what could become a weeks-long battle, Democratics and Republicans in Congress reportedly began sparring Thursday over whether Judge Unnamed Black Woman was qualified for the Supreme Court. “I’m shocked that President Biden, who was elected to office with the promise that he would bridge the partisan divide, would pick someone as polarizing and radical as Judge Unnamed Black Woman,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who refuted Senator Chuck Schumer’s assertion that Unnamed Black Woman was the most outstanding pick for the vacancy given her sterling record on TBD issue as well as her impressive education at Ivy League University. “My colleagues in the Senate and I have looked into Unnamed Black Woman’s records and are quite alarmed by what we’ve seen. If President Biden wants to fill this vacancy, he’s going to have to meet us halfway with a sensible candidate like Unnamed White Woman.” At press time, Democrats had begun expressing their admiration for the Supreme Court pick by christening her with the adoring nickname “UBW.”

