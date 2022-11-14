The Democrats will retain their control of the Senate after incumbent Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won a tight reelection race, defying polling expectations and giving Democrats the best overall midterm performance for a sitting party in 20 years. What do you think?

“Imagine how ma ny progressive policies can be shot down in the next two years.” Brianna Leib, Recreational Therapist

“We’re still doing the whole Senate thing, huh?” Martin Akbrud, Olive Pitter