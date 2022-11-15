LOS ANGELES—Pledging to never again lose focus on their most important constituents, the Democratic National Committee reportedly vowed Tuesday to make a better effort to reach out to the Hollywood elite. “What these elections have told us loud and clear is that Democrats must get back to our roots as the party of Hollywood’s most influential celebrities,” said DNC chairman Jaime Harrison, stressing that Democratic candidates would pound the pavement in Beverly Hills, hand out flyers outside of Nobu Hollywood, and rub elbows with A-listers at Chateau Marmont fundraisers for as long as necessary to show that they hadn’t fallen out of touch with actors, directors, and producers. “Personally, I’ve spent hours listening to the concerns of people like Adam McKay to assure him that this party will never forget our country’s richest and most powerful creatives. We’ve let our attention stray for too long. That’s not who the Democratic Party is, that’s not who we ever have been. Simply put, we need to do better.” Harrison went on to emphasize that their renewed commitment to West Coast celebrities did not mean they would ever turn their back on New York City’s cosmopolitan elite.