WASHINGTON—Scrambling for how to respond to the incumbent potentially topping their ticket again, party operatives confided to reporters Monday that Democrats across the nation were extremely worried President Biden would be healthy enough to seek reelection in 2024. “Whether you’re talking to senior party leaders, state-level officials, grassroots organizers, or the voters themselves, you realize the one thing we all took comfort in was knowing the president would probably be dead by now,” said a longtime Democratic strategist who spoke on condition of anonymity, adding that while there were a few political analysts who predicted Biden would survive four years in office, even they assumed he would be far too incapacitated, both mentally and physically, to run for a second term. “At this point, we can’t rule out his 2024 candidacy, which is an absolutely terrifying prospect. The whole plan in 2020 was to take back the White House with Biden and then the next time around—after he had fallen and broken a hip or suffered a massive stroke or flatlined on live TV in the middle of a big speech—nominate someone Democrats actually like. But unfortunately, it’s looking more and more like the president will still be breathing and have the cognitive functioning needed to put his name on the ballot one more time. This is a complete disaster.” The source went on to state that several Cabinet-level officials were considering broaching the subject directly with the president to gauge his interest in passing away sooner rather than later.