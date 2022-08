Former basketball player Dennis Rodman said he’s planning a visit to Russia to help secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in the country since February. What do you think?

“Guess we should fi gure out how we’re gonna get him back, too.” Abdul Hafez, Sous Chef

“Three more players and Putin will have his starting five.” Vivek Ghosh, Hydraulics Specialist