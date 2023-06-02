A new report revealed that the Denver Nuggets mascot, Rocky the Mountain Lion, is the NBA’s highest-paid mascot, taking home $625,000 a year, almost 10 times that of the average $60,000 salary for a league mascot. What do you think?

“I don’t need more evidence that my life has been a waste, okay?” Barry Grant, Unemployed

“Lucky. My boss has yet to see the value of my emphatic gesturing.” Carmela Loerzel, Volume Adjuster

