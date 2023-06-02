A new report revealed that the Denver Nuggets mascot, Rocky the Mountain Lion, is the NBA’s highest-paid mascot, taking home $625,000 a year, almost 10 times that of the average $60,000 salary for a league mascot. What do you think?
“I don’t need more evidence that my life has been a waste, okay?”
Barry Grant, Unemployed
“Lucky. My boss has yet to see the value of my emphatic gesturing.”
Carmela Loerzel, Volume Adjuster
“I also wouldn’t be surprised if he got into Nuggets games for free.”
Finn Becker, Digestion Coach