America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Local

Depressed Woman’s Sole Source Of Pleasure Looking At Pictures Of Food On Restaurant Websites

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Depressed Woman’s Sole Source Of Pleasure Looking At Pictures Of Food On Restaurant Websites

CHICAGO—Clicking on a photo of a bowl of noodles overlaid with the text “Dinner,” local depressed woman Alice Priestley confirmed Thursday that her sole source of pleasure was looking at pictures of food on restaurant websites. “That looks good,” said Priestley, who experienced the most interest she had felt in engaging with the world all day as she scrolled slowly through the gallery of images on the Indian fusion restaurant’s website, muttering to herself alone in the dark. “Mmm. Wow. Check out that pork belly vindaloo. If I went there, I’d order that. That or the shrimp. I probably won’t go there though, since I don’t have any friends.” At press time, Priestley had returned to bed for the next 18 hours.

Watch
Texas Launches Outreach Program To Provide Troubled Teens With Assault Rifles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Ominous New Report Just Lists Places To Hide
Monday 2:50PM
This Week's Most Viral News: July 28, 2023
July 27, 2023