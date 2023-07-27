America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

DeSantis Involved In Car Crash In Tennessee

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was involved in a multi-car accident on Tuesday in Tennessee as he traveled in a motorcade to a campaign stop for his 2024 presidential bid. He was uninjured. What do you think?

“Wow, so even traffic is woke now?”

Evan Weitz, Bulldozer Operator

Watch
Ron DeSantis Introduces New Son Barron Trump
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Goofy Beats Ron DeSantis To Death With Crowbar
May 22, 2023
This Week's Most Viral News: May 25, 2023
May 25, 2023

“A bit harder on that accelerator, and all his campaign problems are over.”

Jill Ebner, Product Sorter

Advertisement

“They warned him not to mess with the Mouse.”

Russ Madero, Knot Specialist