DeSantis Involved In Car Crash In Tennessee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was involved in a multi-car accident on Tuesday in Tennessee as he traveled in a motorcade to a campaign stop for his 2024 presidential bid. He was uninjured. What do you think?

“Wow, so even traffic is woke now?” Evan Weitz, Bulldozer Operator

“A bit harder on that accelerator, and all his campaign problems are over.” Jill Ebner, Product Sorter

