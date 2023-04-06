DeSantis Signs Bill Allowing Carry Of Concealed Weapon Without Permit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has signed a bill allowing people to carry a concealed weapon in public without a government-issued permit, while also ending the requirement to undergo training before carrying a concealed weapon outside the home. What do you think?
“I feel a lot safer knowing there are fewer permits out on the streets.”
Shannon Geis, Gait Inspector
“You can still tell who has a gun by how often they yell, ‘Fuck I just shot my own dick!’”
Colin Heffernan, Smoking Coach
“Big deal. The aggravated assault I committed didn’t really get in the way of me buying guns before.”
Denis Singh, Systems Analyst