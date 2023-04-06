DeSantis Signs Bill Allowing Carry Of Concealed Weapon Without Permit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has signed a bill allowing people to carry a concealed weapon in public without a government-issued permit, while also ending the requirement to undergo training before carrying a concealed weapon outside the home. What do you think?

“I feel a lot safer kno wing there are fewer permits out on the streets.” Shannon Geis, Gait Inspector

“You can still tell who has a gun by how often they yell, ‘Fuck I just shot my own dick!’” Colin Heffernan, Smoking Coach

