America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

DeSantis Signs Bill Allowing Carry Of Concealed Weapon Without Permit

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has signed a bill allowing people to carry a concealed weapon in public without a government-issued permit, while also ending the requirement to undergo training before carrying a concealed weapon outside the home. What do you think?

“I feel a lot safer knowing there are fewer permits out on the streets.”

Shannon Geis, Gait Inspector

Watch
Ron DeSantis Introduces New Son Barron Trump
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Americans Explain Why Assault Weapons Must Stay Legal
February 16, 2023
Conservatives Define What ‘Woke’ Means To Them
Yesterday

“You can still tell who has a gun by how often they yell, ‘Fuck I just shot my own dick!’”

Colin Heffernan, Smoking Coach

Advertisement

“Big deal. The aggravated assault I committed didn’t really get in the way of me buying guns before.”

Denis Singh, Systems Analyst