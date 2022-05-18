Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill prohibiting “picketing and protesting” outside someone’s private residence, in response to abortion rights protests recently staged in front of the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices. What do you think?

“They can come over to my p lace if they want.” Isaac Apfel, Breakdance Partner

“I’m sure it’d be scary to have people protesting outside the gate an acre in front of your house.” Chloe Wang, Splinter Extractor

“Alright, what’s his address?” Estevan Mealla, Systems Analyst