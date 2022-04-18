CLEVELAND, OH—Stressing that the team needed to safeguard their financial interests should their new quarterback miss games, Cleveland Browns officials confirmed Monday that Deshaun Watson’s contract includes a clause voiding his guaranteed money in the event of an injury sustained during a sexual assault. “Like all NFL contracts, Deshaun’s includes language regarding typical club protections, including our right to withhold payments should he miss game time due to hurting himself by engaging in a potentially hazardous activity, like basketball, skydiving, or forcibly abusing someone,” said Browns general manager Andrew Berry, adding that the team didn’t want to be on the hook for Watson’s $230 million salary if he breaks his hand punching a woman. “We’re excited to have a player of Deshaun’s caliber leading our football team, but we also need our players to put the team first, and refrain from participating in any off-the-field activities that carry risks, like riding a motorcycle or restraining a massage therapist. What if he experiences a head or eye injury because he’s locked a woman inside a room and is holding her down and she injures him trying to flee? What if he strains his groin trying to force a woman’s hand to touch his penis? That’s something that we as the Cleveland Browns organization need to protect ourselves from. We understand that players have lives and aren’t going to stop doing everything they want, but they need to know that these activities can carry financial consequences.” When reached for comment, Watson’s agent, David Mulugheta, said that he strongly advised his client against landing in hot water with the team by posting any Instagram pictures of himself skiing, riding a moped, or committing sexual assault.

