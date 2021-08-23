A Dutch fashion designer and engineer, inspired by the pandemic and social distancing, has created a “ proximity dress” that puffs up or inflates when its ultrasonic range sensors detect another person standing near the wearer. What do you think?

“Seems very inconsiderate to us perverts.” Sergio Estes, Company Mascot

“That’s okay, I can push people away on my own.” Sylvia Velez, Vibration Calibrator