America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Desperate Red Cross Introduces New High-Powered Arm Juicer To Get Every Last Drop Out Of Donors

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 15
Vol 56 Issue 15Red Crossnews in brief
Illustration for article titled Desperate Red Cross Introduces New High-Powered Arm Juicer To Get Every Last Drop Out Of Donors

WASHINGTON—Calling the machine a “potential breakthrough” in the nonprofit’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a desperate American Red Cross introduced a new high-powered arm juicer Monday designed to get every last drop of blood out of donors. “We’ve been struggling to find healthy donors, so this machine is a godsend thanks to its ability to extract 99% of blood platelets,” said American Red Cross president Gail McGovern, clarifying that donors simply fit their arms into the juicer’s mold while three blades work to draw blood “until there’s nothing left but a tray of bone dust.” “It’s a relatively pain-free process, and donors won’t have to worry about needle pricks. We’re encouraging everyone to consider having the procedure done on both arms to help us meet the increasing demand. There’s a nation-wide shortage of blood, and when you’re hooked up to the arm juicer, just know that you’re saving lives.” At press time, McGovern announced that donors who felt dizzy after giving blood would receive a cookie to get their blood sugar levels back up.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

‘I Can Still Cook This, Right,’ Asks Woman Holding Up Writhing, Screaming Potato With 8-Foot-Long Roots

Walgreens Introduces New Dumbass-Only Shopping Hours For Dipshits Who Don’t Know How To Stay 6 Feet Away

‘New York Times’ Pledges To Cover Biden Sexual Assault Allegations In Upcoming Crossword

Bad News, Naughty Dog Fans: ‘The Last Of Us Part II’ Has Been Delayed Again After Joel Was Arrested For Taking Pictures Of Kids At Local Playgrounds