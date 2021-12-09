Rep. Devin Nunes, (R-CA) will resign from Congress next month to become chief executive of former President Donald Trump’s fledgling social media company, despite having no prior tech industry experience. What do you think?

“Well, every great social media company needs an inhuman CEO wildly out of touch with society at large.” Lauren Salerno, Silver Polisher

“What he lacks in experience he makes up for in his natural ability to do or say whatever Trump tells him to.” Dan Agodon, Plutonium Wholesaler