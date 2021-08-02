A 60-year-old French woman has been jailed for five and a half years in London after posing as a diamond expert and stealing seven precious gems in an elaborate daytime heist, even pretending she couldn’t speak English to buy herself more time to switch the rare stones out for a bag filled with pebbles. What do you think?

“Did she at least get her pebbles back?” Niko Moustakas, Sea Judge

“Leave stealing diamonds to the experts in the diamond industry.” Sarah Randall, Chex Mixer