Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (CA) announced that she will not run for reelection in 2024, ending her 50-year career in politics. What do you think?

“I hope this means she’s running for president.” Lance Wu, Unemployed

“She’ll always go down as one of the senators we had at one point.” Brianna DeCotis, Returns Agent