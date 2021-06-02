Dianne Feinstein Considers Eliminating Filibuster Over Upcoming Vote On Smoot-Hawley Tariff

WASHINGTON—In an encouraging development for reform advocates, Senator Dianne Feinstein told reporters Wednesday she was considering eliminating the filibuster over the upcoming vote on the Smoot-Hawley Tariff. “Though I’ve opposed eliminating the filibuster in the past, I have the utmost trust in Senator Reed Smoot, whom I’ve been working across the aisle with consistently since 1903,” said Feinstein, who called upon her colleagues in Congress to join her in supporting what she hoped would become a nonpartisan effort between the Democratic, Republican, and Farmer-Labor parties. “While I have immense respect for businessmen like Henry Ford who have criticized these tariffs, ultimately, I must vote with my conscience. As more and more Americans turn to electric power, we must protect our farmers. I’m dedicated to working with President Hoover on this.” At press time, Feinstein added that she continued to oppose statehood for Alaska as aides escorted her back to her office.

