WASHINGTON—Assuming it was all water under the bridge at this point, former Vice President Dick Cheney told reporters Thursday that he figured enough time had passed for him to be able to dine again at his favorite Iraqi restaurant in the D.C. area. “I haven’t been to Sinbad’s in 20 years, but surely by now it wouldn’t be too weird I stopped in for some masgouf,” said Cheney, referring to the popular Iraqi dish of grilled and seasoned river fish, which he had not had the opportunity to enjoy since his 2008 visit to the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad. “I mean, they must know the whole occupation didn’t have anything to do with them, right? I’m probably being overly self-conscious. I’m sure [restaurant owner] Mustafa [al-Ibrahim] would love to catch up over a hot, nourishing bowl of pacha.” At press time, Cheney had reportedly arrived at the Dupont Circle restaurant and discovered it was a pile of rubble.