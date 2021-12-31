Dictionary.com has named “allyship” as its word of the year for 2021, noting the old noun taking on another definition: “The role of a person who advocates for inclusion of a ‘marginalized or politicized group’ in solidarity but not as a member.” What do you think?

“Another tangible victory for antiracism.” Manuel Schur, Systems Analyst

“I don’t like it, but I also can’t think of any other words.” Holly Yanoff, Jam Band Leader