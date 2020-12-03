America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Dictionary.com Names ‘Pandemic’ Word Of The Year

Vol 56 Issue 48Opinion

Dictionary.com has named “pandemic” its word of the year for 2020, noting that the site also saw an increase in searches for the words “asymptomatic,” “frontliner,” “quarantine,” “pod,” “superspreader,” “herd immunity” and “furlough.” What do you think?

“Personally, I think all the words did a great job this year.”

Timothy Stratton • Unemployed

We should not be rewarding the pandemic like this.

Renee Duran • Oat Roller

“I would love to see a small indie word get some recognition every once in a while.”

Arturo Davis • Pinball Machine Mechanic

