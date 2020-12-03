Dictionary.com Names ‘Pandemic’ Word Of The Year

Dictionary.com has named “pandemic” its word of the year for 2020, noting that the site also saw an increase in searches for the words “asymptomatic,” “frontliner,” “quarantine,” “pod,” “superspreader,” “herd immunity” and “furlough.” What do you think?

“Persona lly, I think all the words did a great job this year.” Timothy Stratton • Unemployed

“ We should not be rewarding the pandemic like this. ” Renee Duran • Oat Roller