As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause widespread disruptions, many have noticed that the country’s stock market and economic situation, which would ostensibly reflect each other, seem to reflect entirely different situations. The Onion looks at the differences between the stock market and the economy.
Reason For Existence
STOCK MARKET: To help rich get richer
ECONOMY: To help poor get poorer
Basic Function
STOCK MARKET: Where the cabal trades and sells adrenochrome
ECONOMY: Where children are bought, sold, and harvested for the production of adrenochrome
Iconic Image
STOCK MARKET: Charging Bull sculpture
ECONOMY: Dad sitting sadly in garage
Effect On Retirement
STOCK MARKET: Provides investment opportunities for millions of Americans’ retirements
ECONOMY: Provides jobs for millions of Americans who thought they’d be retired by now
Best Way To Visualize
STOCK MARKET: Line graph with bunch of random ups and downs
ECONOMY: Pie chart with bunch of random slices
Possibility Of Trickling Down
STOCK MARKET: No
ECONOMY: No, but for argument’s sake, let’s say yes
Dependence On Bells
STOCK MARKET: Totally dependent on bells
ECONOMY: Not dependent on bells
Overvalued Metric That Obfuscates Financial Realities
STOCK MARKET: Yes
ECONOMY: Mostly