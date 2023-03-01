‘Dilbert’ Comic Strip Dropped After Racist Rant By Creator Scott Adams

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The company that distributes “Dilbert” has cut ties with creator Scott Adams after he made racist remarks about Black Americans in a YouTube video that led hundreds of newspapers across the country to drop the satirical cartoon. What do you think?

“This makes me wonder which other openly racist public figures are secretly racist.” Marvin Clemons, Unemployed

“Wow, I can’t believe the country still somehow has hundreds of newspapers.” Clark Fontenot, Package Perforator