Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert comics, is receiving serious backlash for his tweet suggesting that a parent should kill their own son if he is “a danger to himself and others,” claiming the only other option is to watch people die. What do you think?

“He hasn’t steered m e wrong yet.” Kurt Pacheco, Systems Analyst

“I don’t recall asking for permission.” Astrid Mirabel, Uranium Miner

“Unhinged ranting might fly in the funny pages, but it has no place on Twitter.” Seth Andrews, Aspiring Entrepreneur