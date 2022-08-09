PITTSBURGH—Hinting that there were plenty of ways to satisfy one’s breakfast cravings beyond what was listed, a menu reportedly suggested Tuesday that the local Bluebonnet Diner was open to trying anything the customer wanted to do to an egg, with “nothing out of bounds.” “Look, whatever you’re into when it comes to eggs, we’re eager to accommodate your tastes,” read a block of italicized text that was located near the menu’s list of standard egg preparations —such as sunny-side up, poached, and scrambled—and that was accompanied by an illustration of a winking egg shushing the reader. “We just listed these options to get your imagination going, but the truth is, we’re game for whatever. You like it over easy, over hard? Whipped? You want to fry your own egg and have us watch? We’re into it. And if you don’t like the way we do your eggs, just let us know, and we’ll try something else. We won’t quit until you’re satisfied.” Reached for comment, a shift manager at the Bluebonnet stated that while the diner believed “rules are meant to be broken,” consuming raw or undercooked eggs unfortunately increased one’s risk of foodborne illness.