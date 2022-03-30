Chinese authorities forced dozens to quarantine overnight in a hotpot restaurant after a Covid-19 case was detected at the location, a measure in accordance with the country’s policy for rapid lockdowns and other restrictions whenever clusters emerge. What do you think?

“I didn’t realize there were parts of the world that still had Covid.” Shantira Bindel, Matchbook Designer

“How come I always end up quarantined at Del Taco?” Juan Dommu, Unemployed