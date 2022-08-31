EAST WINDSOR, CT—Stiffly asking if others had also been invited to the Victorian manor under mysterious circumstances, dinner party guests reportedly made awkward small talk Wednesday about how the host was murdered by someone in this very room. “Pretty weird how the lights momentarily cut out before flickering back on to reveal our host dead on the floor, huh?” said noted Professor Dr. Thaddeus Quimby, who strained to make conversation with a major general and a fashionable socialite whom he had nothing in common with outside of the fact that both had also received a cryptic invitation in the mail from a man they had never met who now lay motionless in a pool of blood at their feet. “It’s crazy how loud Countess Elizabeth screamed when she saw the body. Think she did it? Yeah, yeah, you’re right. It could be any of us. Totally, totally.” At press time, sources confirmed the dinner guests were silently staring at the clock while waiting for the eccentric detective from Europe to arrive.

