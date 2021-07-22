Disgusting: This Gamer Isn’t Even Washing His Controller After Each Button Press

Well, we’ve seen some disgusting things in our day, readers, but this one takes the cake. Local gamer Trent McKenzie has just booted up Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and isn’t even washing his DualShock controller after each button press.



Absolutely repulsive. Someone teach this noob about hygiene!



Unfortunately, the 23-year-old PlayStation fanboy apparently never learned to pause his game after touching any component of his controller and use an alcohol wipe to thoroughly clean it of any germs or bacteria. Instead, he’s obliviously gaming away without so much as a thought to the millions upon millions of germs twitching and swarming all over his joystick.



We’re not talking about McKenzie just using the joystick without proper sanitation either! He’s actually pressing the X, then the O, then the R2, and then using joystick, all without once pouring bleach all over the controller to make sure it isn’t smeared in his filthy, filthy germs. Think about all of them. They’re putrid little contagions, aren’t they, gamers?



It would be one thing if McKenzie scoured his hands bloody with steel wool before he played. Or even if he lived in an airtight hyperbaric bubble that protected him from the outside world’s impurities. Right now, though? He’s pretty much a living biological hazard to gamers everywhere—and forget about whoever picks that controller up after him. They might as well say their goodbyes now, because they’re almost certainly going to die of sepsis.

Our only recommendation at this point is that McKenzie burn his nasty controller in the nearest incinerator, seal off his doorways and windows with duct tape, and then start start collecting his urine in water bottles. Otherwise, he’s letting down the gaming world, endangering his own life, and most likely creating the next great plague that will wipe us all out.



That sort of recklessness is definitely not the gamer way!

