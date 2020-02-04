Disney Buys ‘Hamilton’ Film Rights For $75 Million

Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed the movie adaptation of his groundbreaking Broadway show Hamilton will be released by Disney in fall 2021 after the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play was acquired for $75 million. What do you think?

“Special shout-out to the lawyers and agents who make magic like this possible.” Renee Barclay • Television Mounter

“It must feel great to finally make some money off that thing.” Ewen Vinson • Statistics Compiler

Advertisement