The Walt Disney Co. canceled plans for a billion-dollar office complex in Florida that was set to bring thousands of jobs to the region as the company and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continue their ongoing feud. What do you think?

“To be fair, who knew Disn ey had that kind of money?” Juan Pearson, Granola Chef

“A small price to pay for one man absolutely humiliating himself in the GOP primary.” Valerie Cordero, Air Bag Deflator

