Nearly three decades after it was released, the Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy earned $1.9 million in ticket sales this weekend, outperforming several new releases. What do you think?

“Never underes timate the public’s appetite for Kathy Najimy.” Kenny Likowski • Unemployed

“Anything to avoid seeing Tenet.” Cecilie Pickman • Shark Coordinator