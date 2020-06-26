Disney’s Splash Mountain To Be Rethemed As ‘Princess And The Frog’

Disney confirmed Thursday plans to reimagine Splash Mountain, which is based on the 1946 movie Song Of The South, into a new log-flume ride following Princess Tiana and her alligator Louis as they travel on a musical adventure. What do you think?

“Good on Di sney for finally replacing that ride with a property that’s more merchandisable.” Martin Bucklin • Systems Analyst

“Had I known the ride was racist I would have never had such a blast all the times I rode it.” Janet Teegarden • Rain Collector