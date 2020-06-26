Disney’s Splash Mountain To Be Rethemed As ‘Princess And The Frog’

Disney confirmed Thursday plans to reimagine Splash Mountain, which is based on the 1946 movie Song Of The South, into a new log-flume ride following Princess Tiana and her alligator Louis as they travel on a musical adventure. What do you think?
“Good on Disney for finally replacing that ride with a property that’s more merchandisable.”
Martin Bucklin • Systems Analyst
“Had I known the ride was racist I would have never had such a blast all the times I rode it.”
Janet Teegarden • Rain Collector
“We can’t just erase our heritage of Black sharecroppers singing to animated bees.”
Frederic Kretchmer • Pullup Instructor