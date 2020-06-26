America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Disney’s Splash Mountain To Be Rethemed As ‘Princess And The Frog’

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 25
Vol 56 Issue 25Opinion

Disney confirmed Thursday plans to reimagine Splash Mountain, which is based on the 1946 movie Song Of The South, into a new log-flume ride following Princess Tiana and her alligator Louis as they travel on a musical adventure. What do you think?

“Good on Disney for finally replacing that ride with a property that’s more merchandisable.”

Martin Bucklin • Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“Had I known the ride was racist I would have never had such a blast all the times I rode it.”

Janet Teegarden • Rain Collector

“We can’t just erase our heritage of Black sharecroppers singing to animated bees.”

Frederic Kretchmer • Pullup Instructor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Defiant Florida Officials Announce They Will Ignore Saudi Government Lockdown By Holding Hajj To Mecca

Study Finds Gap Widening Between Rich Pets And Poor Americans

NASA Announces Plans To Launch Chimpanzee Into Sun

City Enters Phase 4 Of Pretending Coronavirus Over