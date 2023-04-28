Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

After months of repeated attacks from Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, The Onion asked Disney World employees how they felt about it, and this is what they said.

Matt Short, Ride Operator

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“I’ve heard ‘It’s A Small World’ 74,849 times, so I can handle pretty much anything.”

Lauren Braunston, Ride Operator

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“Luckily, I don’t have to worry about it anymore because I’m getting laid off.”

Becky MacGregor, Cinderella

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“No! Don’t show my face out of character! They’ll kill me!”

Bob Iger, CEO

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“Without it, I wouldn’t have gotten my job back and gotten to do the thing I love the most: firing people! So I can’t thank him enough!”

Trevor Ballin, Parking Attendant

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“The Mouse has raised a glistening kingdom from the swamp and commands an empire on which the sun never sets. What can an upjumped tax collector say to the legions of the Mouse? We hear but a breeze.”

Renee Harrison, Tower of Terror Bellhop

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“He’s a fool to forget who really chooses the next president.”

Harrison Cutler, Custodian

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“If only he knew cis kids and trans kids all puke funnel cake the same.”

Samantha Bodine, Ariel

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“This is already the most miserable, joyless place on earth, so I don’t see how he could possibly make it any worse.”

Melanie Hothan, Concession Worker

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“I’m actually nervous about provoking a guy who might run for president but is probably gonna peter out embarrassingly.”

Chuck Freeman, Mickey Mouse

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“Come for me, DeSantis. I will drink your blood and bathe in your children’s fear.”

Silas Bennett, Goofy

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“Governor DeSantis’ actions are an obvious overreach of executive power and a clear sign that the GOP has abandoned its principles of small government and noninterference in business, HYUCK, HYUCK!”

Kayla Fayder, Disney College Program

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“Someone seems bitter they didn’t get into the Disney College Program.”

Ethan O’Sullivan, Baker

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“Feuding with the happiest place on earth is an embarrassingly unimaginative means of establishing yourself as a villain.”

Rascal, Dolphin

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“Eee-eee-eeeeeee-ee.”

Candice Palermo, Audio Technician

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“Surely, there’s a powerless minority group he can persecute instead.”

Fernanda Burns, Ride Technician

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“I don’t see how he can call us woke with our rich history of antisemitism.”

Francis Lesseder, Remy

Image for article titled Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

“I invite Ron to meet me in the sewers so we can settle this like men.”

