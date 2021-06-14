Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

Entertainment

Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks
Advertisement

The Beating Heart Inside Epcot’s Geosphere

The Beating Heart Inside Epcot’s Geosphere

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

This giant 150-foot organ pumps out the blood that nourishes the attractions throughout the futuristic park.

Advertisement

Drugs

Drugs

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

You can get as high as you want in the parking lot before going in and there’s nothing they can do about it.

Advertisement

Your Childhood Is Over And You Will Never Return To That State Of Joyful Innocence

Your Childhood Is Over And You Will Never Return To That State Of Joyful Innocence

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

Spooky!

Advertisement

Forced Perspective

Forced Perspective

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

Disney Imagineers use this trick to make buildings look way bigger than they are, but if you get up close, you’ll notice Cinderella’s castle is only 5 inches tall.

Advertisement

Disney’s Famous Churros Created By Nazi Engineer

Disney’s Famous Churros Created By Nazi Engineer

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

Disney’s version of the sugary pastries was developed by Fritz Von Essen in accordance with missile designs he used for German fighter jets during WWII.

Advertisement

The Draft

The Draft

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

Every park patron who turns 18 will be required to serve in the Disney Military, serving its interests at both domestic parks and abroad.

Advertisement

Ariel’s Grotto

Ariel’s Grotto

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

This hidden gem boasts the only potable water for miles.

Advertisement

Everyone Dies At Disneyland

Everyone Dies At Disneyland

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

Contrary to its “Happiest Place On Earth” slogan, no visitor to the park has ever survived, including hundreds who escaped only to be hunted down later.

Advertisement

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

: Contrary to its title, this ride is boring as fuck.

Advertisement

Closed On Hitler’s Birthday

Closed On Hitler’s Birthday

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

While Walt Disney’s alleged antisemitism has never been proven, his decision to close all his parks on April 20 has always raised eyebrows.

Advertisement

Abuse

Abuse

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

Cast members have reported being hit, kicked, shoved, and even bit by Disney executives visiting the parks.

Advertisement

There Are No Kroger Supermarkets Within Disney World’s Limits

There Are No Kroger Supermarkets Within Disney World’s Limits

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

One of the most reliable supermarkets isn’t good enough for Disney apparently, although they’ll never say it to your face.

Advertisement

Daisy Duck Is The Only Mascot Without An Actress Inside

Daisy Duck Is The Only Mascot Without An Actress Inside

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

Instead, the suit is occupied by 20 gallons of mild vegetarian chili.

Advertisement

Thomas Pynchon

Thomas Pynchon

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

Though not publicized in order to respect his privacy, the reclusive author of V. and Gravity’s Rainbow can often be seen enjoying a Conjurita at the AbracadaBar on Disney’s Boardwalk.

Advertisement

Federal Marshals

Federal Marshals

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

An armed, undercover marshal is present on every roller coaster cart just in case anything goes wrong mid-ride.

Advertisement

The Park Is Free For Sex Offenders

The Park Is Free For Sex Offenders

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

Disney would hate if you knew, but anyone registered in the United States as a sex offender is allowed in free every single day of the year, whether they’ve served jail time or not.

Advertisement

Goofy

Goofy

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

A creature known as “Goofy” can frequently be seen roaming the parks despite having no known connection to the Disney brand.

Advertisement

The Walls Of Cinderella’s Castle Will Inexplicably Start Seeping Blood

The Walls Of Cinderella’s Castle Will Inexplicably Start Seeping Blood

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

No one knows why this happens.

Advertisement

Prohibitive Cost

Prohibitive Cost

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

In order to save up enough money to visit Disney World, the average American child would have to incessantly beg their parents to take them there for six to eight months.

Advertisement

Joy Can Be Found In Any Moment Of Your Life

Joy Can Be Found In Any Moment Of Your Life

Illustration for article titled Disturbing Facts Disney Would Never Want You To Know About Their Theme Parks

Put aside your phone. Close your laptop. Look out at the green grass, the stunning sky. Breathe in the clean air. This is your life. This very instant is as rich and wild with mystery as any other moment. You don’t need to be riding the Beaver Brothers Explorer Canoes to feel this way. You can have it now.

Advertisement