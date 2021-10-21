A scuba diver has found a 900-year-old sword off the coast of Israel, likely owned by a knight during the Crusades, a set of military expeditions by Western European Christians aimed at retaking the Holy Land in the Middle East. What do you think?

“Does it still work?” Judith Zeiser, Deodorant Tester

“I didn’t realize how many crusades took place underwater.” Craig Hood, Choir Preacher