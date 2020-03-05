Dixie Chicks Release First New Single In 14 years

Country music trio the Dixie Chicks, who were blacklisted by networks and boycotted by fans after criticizing the Iraq War in 2003, have released a new single entitled “Gaslighter” following a 14-year break from producing music. What do you think?
“They should have no trouble avoiding controversy now that we’re no longer in the hyper-partisan Bush era.”
Martin Brown • Squeegee Technician
“Sorry, I only listen to music that unwaveringly supports all wars.”
Helen Gray • VCR Rewinder
“Oh wow, this takes me back to the bad-faith outrage of my youth.”
Juan Young • Landfill Archaeologist