Country music trio the Dixie Chicks, who were blacklisted by networks and boycotted by fans after criticizing the Iraq War in 2003, have released a new single entitled “Gaslighter” following a 14-year break from producing music. What do you think?

“They should have no trouble avoiding controversy now that we’re no longer in the hyper-partisan Bush era.” Martin Brown • Squeegee Technician

“Sorry, I only listen to music that unwaveringly supports all wars.” Helen Gray • VCR Rewinder

