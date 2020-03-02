America's Finest News Source.
DNC Commits To Younger-Looking Leadership With New Rejuvenating Skincare Routine

Illustration for article titled DNC Commits To Younger-Looking Leadership With New Rejuvenating Skincare Routine

Democratic leaders hope to bring in fresh, butter-soft, blemish-free appearances to the party with a new $40 million pledge toward rejuvenating skin care products.

