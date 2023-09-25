DNC Concerned After Poll Shows Only 15% Of Americans Have Heard Name Joe Biden

WASHINGTON— Spelling trouble ahead of the 2024 election, Democratic National Committee officials were reportedly concerned Monday after a new poll showed that only 15% of Americans have heard of the name Joe Biden. “A full 85% of American voters just looked at us with a blank expression on their faces when met with the name ‘Joe Biden,’” said Gallup pollster Mary Townley, whose report left top Democratic strategists anxious and distressed as the election drew nearer, but nonetheless determined to go forward with Biden’s candidacy. “The vast majority of Americans sounded out the name ‘Biden’ like it was a foreign word. According to our research, U.S. voters were utterly confused, even when shown a photograph of Biden standing in front of the White House. Furthermore, only 5% of the 15% of Americans who had heard the name ‘Joe Biden’ reported that they had any opinion on him whatsoever.” At press time, the DNC was even more panicked after learning that Biden’s name recognition hovered at just 3% among registered Democrats.

