America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

DNC Staffer Watching Biden Speech From Control Room Prepared To Cut To Shot Of American Flag At Any Moment

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 33
Vol 56 Issue 33Dncelection 2020Joseph Biden
Illustration for article titled DNC Staffer Watching Biden Speech From Control Room Prepared To Cut To Shot Of American Flag At Any Moment

MILWAUKEE—Watching with rapt attention from the production control room as presidential candidate Joe Biden delivered his Democratic nomination acceptance speech, DNC staffer Amy Murphy was reportedly fully prepared Thursday to cut to a shot of the American flag at any moment. “Alright, we’re on a 5-second delay, so first sign of a stumble and it’s flag time, baby” said Murphy, who kept one hand hovering over the appropriate button as she breathlessly monitored the candidate’s every word. “If this is what it comes to, we’re ready. We got the shot all lined up of it flowing majestically in the breeze in ultra HD. We also got the national anthem queued up at an ear-shattering volume, if need be. I got this.” At press time, the control room operator was getting chewed out after accidentally cutting from live footage of Biden to other footage of Biden.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

High School Adds Cardboard Students Between Distanced Desks To Maintain Normal Feeling Of Oversized Classes

AMC Immediately Recloses After 7-Year-Old Who Ate Too Many Sour Patch Kids Pukes All Over Movie Theater Chair

DNC Speakers Can’t Believe They’re Giving Primetime Slot To Joe Fucking Biden

The Onion Remembers Steve Bannon, Trump’s Most Encrusted Advisor