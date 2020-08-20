DNC Staffer Watching Biden Speech From Control Room Prepared To Cut To Shot Of American Flag At Any Moment

MILWAUKEE—Watching with rapt attention from the production control room as presidential candidate Joe Biden delivered his Democratic nomination acceptance speech, DNC staffer Amy Murphy was reportedly fully prepared Thursday to cut to a shot of the American flag at any moment. “Alright, we’re on a 5-second delay, so first sign of a stumble and it’s flag time, baby” said Murphy, who kept one hand hovering over the appropriate button as she breathlessly monitored the candidate’s every word. “If this is what it comes to, we’re ready. We got the shot all lined up of it flowing majestically in the breeze in ultra HD. We also got the national anthem queued up at an ear-shattering volume, if need be. I got this.” At press time, the control room operator was getting chewed out after accidentally cutting from live footage of Biden to other footage of Biden.



