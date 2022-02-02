Debate among scientists has risen in recent years about whether we live in a simulation, but what does that even mean, and what would be the consequences if we did? The Onion answers common questions about whether we live in a simulation.



Q: What is the simulation hypothesis?

A: It’s the idea that our entire physical world excluding your current outstanding student loan debt is part of a computer simulation.

Q: So I’m inside of a computer right now?

A: No, it’s far more likely you’re viewing this on a mobile device.

Q: Why is the simulation hypothesis gaining traction with scientists? A: They’ve given up on trying to understand anything else.

Q: Is there a way to prove we’re in a simulation?

A: Yeah, but it involves jogging. Are you sure you want to know?

Q: Isn’t this idea just unprovable intellectual masturbation?

A: We wouldn’t call it “intellectual.”

Q: What if we’re all actually in a simulation in some guy’s dream?

A: Holy shit.

Q: 01110100 01110010 01100001 01110000?

A: 01111001 01100101 01110011.

Q: Well, so how’s the simulation going?

A: Looks bad so far!