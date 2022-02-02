Debate among scientists has risen in recent years about whether we live in a simulation, but what does that even mean, and what would be the consequences if we did? The Onion answers common questions about whether we live in a simulation.
Q: What is the simulation hypothesis?
A: It’s the idea that our entire physical world excluding your current outstanding student loan debt is part of a computer simulation.
Q: So I’m inside of a computer right now?
A: No, it’s far more likely you’re viewing this on a mobile device.
Q: Why is the simulation hypothesis gaining traction with scientists? A: They’ve given up on trying to understand anything else.
Q: Is there a way to prove we’re in a simulation?
A: Yeah, but it involves jogging. Are you sure you want to know?
Q: Isn’t this idea just unprovable intellectual masturbation?
A: We wouldn’t call it “intellectual.”
Q: What if we’re all actually in a simulation in some guy’s dream?
A: Holy shit.
Q: 01110100 01110010 01100001 01110000?
A: 01111001 01100101 01110011.
Q: Well, so how’s the simulation going?
A: Looks bad so far!