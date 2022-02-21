LEBANON, PA—Telling the man’s wife and adult children that the medical facility always strove to ensure no options were left on the table, a doctor reportedly conferred with the family of a dying patient Monday to let them know the hospital was billing everything it could. “Let me assure you that he is receiving the highest level of fees that we have available,” the doctor said to the weeping family of the cancer patient, before going over several options for further payments that he strongly recommended. “It’s risky, but there’s an experimental new charge with a very high rate of interest that we’d like to try. We want you to know that we’re leaving no stone unturned, and if one approach doesn’t work, we’ll bill something else. It could leave him with nothing, but in a grave situation like this, we’ve simply got to try.” At press time, sources confirmed the doctor had called the patient’s family into a side room to inform them that he was sorry, but there was nothing more they could bill.

