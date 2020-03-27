America's Finest News Source.
The Topical

Doctors Encourage More Women To Regularly Perform Breast Self-Exams To See If They Need Implants

Podcasts
Illustration for article titled Doctors Encourage More Women To Regularly Perform Breast Self-Exams To See If They Need Implants

It’s a simple procedure you can do at home, and it only takes a few minutes each month. Hear how performing this routine check-up yourself could change your life.

The Topical is presented by Cash App, the #1 finance app in the app store. Download Cash App in the App Store or Google Play Store and use the promo code TOPICAL today! Not only will you get $10 but Cash App will send $10 to Earthjustice, a non-profit dedicated to litigating environmental issues.

You can find The Topical on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

