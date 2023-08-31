Doctors Find Live Parasitic Worm In Woman’s Brain

A neurosurgeon discovered a live, 3.5-inch-long roundworm, a parasite usually found in snakes, inside the brain of a 64-year-old Australian woman who sought help after experiencing worsening symptoms of forgetfulness and depression. What do you think?

“A great reminder to never skip your annual skull cleaning.” Chelsea Markis, Freelance Censor

“Put that thing back in a stomach where it belongs.” Jon Meagher, Systems Analyst

