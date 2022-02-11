A new program launched last month in Canada gives some doctors the option of providing patients with a free annual pass to the country’s national parks as part of an effort to increase access to nature and the health benefits to be found outside. What do you think?
“How sick do I have to be to qualify for Disney World?”
Maude Gerads, Heat Inspector
“Banff National Park ain’t got shit on 50 mg of oxycodone.”
Emran Knight, Systems Analyst
“Nice try, but the only healing park is Yosemite and it’s all ours.”
Eddie Rawady, Lead Alphabetizer