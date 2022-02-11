A new program launched last month in Canada gives some doctors the option of providing patients with a free annual pass to the country’s national parks as part of an effort to increase access to nature and the health benefits to be found outside. What do you think?

“How sick do I have t o be to qualify for Disney World?” Maude Gerads, Heat Inspector

Advertisement

“Banff National Park ain’t got shit on 50 mg of oxycodone.” Emran Knight, Systems Analyst