American Voices

Doctors Report ‘Covid Toes’ As Possible New Coronavirus Symptom

Vol 56 Issue 18Opinion

Dermatologists say red, swollen toes that appear frostbitten may be a sign of coronavirus, adding that it is not unusual for viruses to cause rashes but the fact the lesions only appear on the feet make this symptom unique to the disease. What do you think?

“Aw man, I just have all the boring normal symptoms.”

Quentin Steyns • Systems Analyst

“What should we do if we’re too short to stay 6 feet away from our own toes?”

Aimee Thorley • Cuff Link Designer

“This Covid-19 totally ripped off of diabetes.”

Abraham Playel • Christian Dermatologist

