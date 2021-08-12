NEW ORLEANS—Breathing heavily after the long run returning the chew toy to the 27-year-old quarterback, local dog Tootsie expressed frustration Thursday after Jameis Winston sailed a tennis ball five feet over his head. “Are you kidding me? I’m wide open,” said the golden retriever, who lamented running a perfect crossing route just to be “airmailed” by almost 15 yards once again. “I’m pretty good at making adjustments on the ball—just throw it within two feet of me and I’ll get the damn thing. Who was that pass meant for? Sometimes it feels like he’s trying to throw the ball to other dogs. I can’t believe we’ve been at this for eight years and we still don’t have any chemistry.” At press time, Tootsie was reevaluating Winston’s role after establishing a great connection with his new dog sitter.