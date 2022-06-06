A study has found that trained dogs are better at detecting positive Covid cases than a rapid antigen test, with the dogs in the research study accurately identifying 97% of positive cases and taking an estimated 15 seconds to analyze each possible Covid sample. What do you think?

“Whew! For a second there, I thought everyone at the airport had a bomb.” Sherman Diaz, Asset Collector

“Are we all going to get one for home use?” Caleb Stratis, Systems Analyst

“If my test comes back positive, somebody’s going in his crate.” Fatima Leise, Success Coordinator