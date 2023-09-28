Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

Breaking News

Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

Following the 11th instance in which President Joe Biden’s younger dog nipped at member of the federal law enforcement agency, The Onion asked dogs what they thought about Commander Biden biting another Secret Service officer, and this is what they said.

Brody, Mastiff

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“That kind of conduct is only appropriate for Black neighbors.”

Lady, Bichon Frisé

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“Okay, but the 11th one really deserved it.”

Sunny, Portuguese Water Dog

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“That’s nothing. When I was in the Obama administration, I ate one of his kids.”

Pee Wee, Chihuahua

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“That is not a dog. That is a man in a hyper-realistic dog costume.”

Meatball Jones, Esq., Pit Bull

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“My client Commander Biden asks that you respect his privacy at this time.”

Martha, Border Collie

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“But that’s impossible. Biting is forbidden.”

Otto, German Shepherd

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“Not all of us German Shepherds are biters. Some of us are weapons-trained.”

Cooper, Boston Terrier

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“It’s despicable! Hearing about that has got me so mad I could just hump.”

Bella, Labrador Retriever

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“I don’t have any opinion because I’m a dog.”

Stinky, Bulldog

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“Yet another case of Joe Biden using his political influence to protect a guilty member of the family.”

Milo, Boxer

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“What are you doing with your life? You’re midway through a slideshow of dogs talking about another dog? Why?”

Peanut, Jack Russell Terrier

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“Learning to neutralize the president’s perimeter is just obedience training 101.”

Michael Corleone, Chihuahua

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“Sometimes hands taste like hot dogs, so the potential reward far outweighs the consequences.”

Sadie, Australian Shepherd

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“It’s frustrating this is getting so much news coverage, meanwhile we haven’t heard a single peep about the bowl of treats on top of the fridge.”

Zeus, Saint Bernard

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“Look at my big droopy cheeks! Awwwww. Sorry what was the question?”

Blimpie, Mastiff

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“Were there sausages involved? Maybe it’s not right, but we tend to look the other way when there’s sausages involved. We’re never thinking straight when they’re near.”

Michael Shannon, Actor

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“Hello. Bark, bark.”

Daisy, Golden Retriever

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“I’m sorry. I’m in heat so I’m too horny to think about this. I’m going to go lie down and moan in the corner.”

Oli, Daschund

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“Dogs reflect their owners. Which makes sense based on how many times Joe Biden has bitten his Secret Service agents.”

Max, German Shepherd

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“This is really the human’s fault for being made out of meat.”

Vinnie, Pit Mix

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“You ever seen da Sopranos? So cool. I would bite Richie Aprile right in da jewels.”

Cleo, Pinscher

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“Frankly, they should put Biden down.”

Poppy, Basset Hound

Image for article titled Dogs React To Commander Biden Biting Another Secret Service Officer

“This is nothing compared to the time he dug up all of Arlington National Cemetery.”

