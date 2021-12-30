Dollar General will be opening 1,000 locations for its new store called Popshelf, which is aimed at younger, wealthier, suburban customers, selling higher-profit items like home goods and seasonal decor. What do you think?

“I don’t mind paying a little more for things I don’t need.” Lorea Kropp, Systems Analyst

“It was only a matter of time before businesses targeted shoppers with money.” Arthur Eberhardt, Frisbee Coach

“I shall dispatch my personal shopper at once!” Dewayne Campisi, Glitter Artist



