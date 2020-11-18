Dolly Parton Donation Helps Fund Coronavirus Vaccine

It was revealed this week that a $1 million donation Dolly Parton made in April to research a cure for Covid-19 helped fund Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, which preliminary data shows may be up to 94.5% effective. What do you think?

“ I’m sorry, but that does not make up for her complete inaction during the 1918 pandemic. ” Greg Kellams • Ice Maker

“It’s got to be embarrassing for a once-great musician to become known mostly for helping save millions of lives.” Donna Vulich • Microscope Slide Preparer