American Voices

Dolly Parton Donation Helps Fund Coronavirus Vaccine

Opinion

It was revealed this week that a $1 million donation Dolly Parton made in April to research a cure for Covid-19 helped fund Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, which preliminary data shows may be up to 94.5% effective. What do you think?

I’m sorry, but that does not make up for her complete inaction during the 1918 pandemic.

Greg Kellams • Ice Maker

“It’s got to be embarrassing for a once-great musician to become known mostly for helping save millions of lives.”

Donna Vulich • Microscope Slide Preparer

“Worth checking out her back catalog for her early work on rubella.”

Bruce Bookwalter • Unemployed

