Country singer and songwriter Dolly Parton has been awarded a $100 million Courage and Civility award by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sanchez, with the money to be directed toward charities of Parton’s choosing. What do you think?

“Imagine how much of Amazon’s evil she could undo with this.” Aurelia Walter, Ballistics Handler

“That kind of money could save so many poor, hopeless Amazon employees.” Jermaine Myers, Herbalist